¿Trump reconoce la derrota?: Comenzará el proceso de transición con Biden

El presidente norteamericano Donald Trump da indicios de que comenzará el proceso de transición con el candidato demócrata Joe Biden.

El mandatario anunció en Twitter que “recomienda” que la titular de la Administración de Servicios General “haga lo que sea necesario con respecto a los protocolos iniciales” y ha dicho a su equipo “que haga lo mismo”.

…fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.

Si embargo el candidato republicano advirtió que continuará con la batalla legal, para intentar dar vuelta el resultado en los tribunales, alegando que fue víctima de fraude en las elecciones.

I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA. Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good…