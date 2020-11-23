¿Trump reconoce la derrota?: Comenzará el proceso de transición con Biden

El presidente norteamericano Donald Trump da indicios de que comenzará el proceso de transición con el candidato demócrata Joe Biden.

El mandatario anunció en Twitter que “recomienda” que la titular de la Administración de Servicios General “haga lo que sea necesario con respecto a los protocolos iniciales” y ha dicho a su equipo “que haga lo mismo”.

Si embargo el candidato republicano advirtió que continuará con la batalla legal, para intentar dar vuelta el resultado en los tribunales, alegando que fue víctima de fraude en las elecciones.

